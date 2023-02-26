Blue Bloods season 14 renewal: When will we know?

There’s a chance some of you have heard the news already that there are already discussions about a Blue Bloods season 14 happening at CBS. It goes without saying that we want it! However, this hardly serves as confirmation that we’re going to get it. There are a number of components to this sort of process, and all indications in general here suggest that the process is more complicated than it’s ever been.

What’s the big hang-up right now? It’s as predictable and boring as you would expect: Money. The network wants to cut down the budget, and that could result in substantial changes whether it be a cast reduction, fewer locations, or some other behind-the-scenes alterations that may not be as noticeable on-screen. We would hope that everyone would stick around, or if nothing else, that they’d still have a presence even if some actors suddenly are not in every episode.

The big question we want to get a little bit further into at present is pretty simple: When are we actually going to know more about the future? We don’t think that the network will force us to wait here forever on it.

Specifically, don’t be too shocked if much of this gets resolved over the next month. CBS has already renewed a number of shows, and we tend to think that this year in particular, it benefits them to get these taken care of early. Because of a potential writers’ strike later in the spring, they’d probably like to get some rooms open early and have some scripts ready for filming just in case there are some shutdowns later on. Every network is going to do their best to think far ahead in a situation like this, so we’re hardly shocked that they would be here.

The latest that CBS could presumably announce something here is May, but we really don’t think we will be stuck waiting that long.

