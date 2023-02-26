Mayfair Witches season 1 finale: Rowan, and Lasher, reborn?

The Mayfair Witches season 1 finale has come and gone on AMC+, and it is fair to wonder a lot of different things.

Take, for example, whether or not Rowan made the right choice. She gave birth to her son during the final hour, and it seems already that this newborn could be a source of tremendous power. Does Lasher’s essence truly inhabit them? There’s certainly a lot of evidence of that, and in the final moments, she chose to take the power into her own hands. She is the one with control, and is not interested in allowing anyone else to dictate the future for her. This does represent a significant evolution for the character, who was largely being told everything about the Mayfair legend at the start of the season. She now has a chance to dictate it in a way that she did not before.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for Interview with the Vampire videos!

Of course, all of this is provided that she doesn’t find herself brainwashed or controlled by some of Lasher’s power over time. She finds herself in a really interesting spot moving forward given that there are a lot of people who will want different things from her. She also is going to need to figure out how exactly she’s going to be able to control her powers, let alone fully use them. She also needs to determine where Sip and so many other characters are going to fit in to the bigger picture.

Much like Interview with the Vampire season 1, it is clear coming out of Mayfair Witches season 1 that this is a beginning to something more. This is not meant to be a situation where we look at the current state of things with Rowan and believe that everything is settled in any form. She knows who she is now more than ever, let alone how much more she is capable of being.

Related – Check out some early news right now when it comes to Mayfair Witches season 2

What did you think overall about the Mayfair Witches season 1 finale at AMC?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates down the road. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







