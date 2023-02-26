East New York season 1 episode 14 spoilers: New roles

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see East New York season 1 episode 14? From top to bottom, there is a lot to prepare for!

So where do we start off here? We suppose the best place is by noting that yet again, Haywood is going to face some new challenges. Also, of course there’s a significant crime that will test relations with the community, which has really been a central theme for most of the series. How can you make people put trust in a neighborhood when historically, there’s been very little reason to have said trust? That’s been a huge part of this story for a while.

Below, you can see the full East New York season 1 episode 14 synopsis with some other updates all about what lies ahead:

“Family Tithes” – When a house party in Ruskin Gardens ends in murder, Morales and Killian turn to Quinlan for insight into her neighbors to help crack the case. Also, Haywood takes on an unexpected new role, and Suarez tries to help his brother with a challenging situation, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, March 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Now that we’ve spelled out the story, let’s go ahead and also share an important reminder here that as of right now, there has not been a renewal for more episodes. We’re hoping that we get a renewal of sorts at some point soon, but nothing has been altogether confirmed there. The next few weeks are going to be really important, so if you love East New York and want to see it stick around, be sure to either watch live or tell your friends to do the same thing. In general, we know that Sunday nights after the NFL season are a huge ratings challenge.

