The Equalizer season 3 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Do No Harm’

The Equalizer season 3 episode 10 on CBS

So where do we start? Well, let’s talk a little bit about the stakes. Robyn McCall is going to be forced to deal with a delicate hostage situation, with the main person responsible being the mother of a dying hospital patient who just so happens to be their daughter. We’ve seen similar situations here on other shows before, and the big burning question often comes down to this: How can you tow the line? It’s understandable that any person would want to save their child, but to what extent? Add to this the fact that Queen Latifah’s character is also a mother, and this could lead to some fascinating interpersonal moments here. (The title here, more than likely, is a reference to what many physicians vow when it comes to their patients.)

To get a few more specifics, go ahead and check out the full The Equalizer season 3 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Do No Harm” – When the mother of a patient dying of a rare brain disease holds a hospital hostage in an attempt to get her daughter a lifesaving surgery, McCall races to resolve the situation peacefully while dealing with pushback from government forces, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, March 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Is there going to be anything else to this episode beyond what is apparent on the surface? Let’s just say that, at least for now, there is a little bit of mystery still on that subject. We tend to think there will be an opportunity for a sideplot at some point in here, but the main focus could just be the life-or-death situation … which is obviously going to be more important than anything else.

