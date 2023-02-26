Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 8 preview: Finding Iris?

Next week on Paramount+ you are going to have a chance to see Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 8 — and is the focus for it rather clear now?

Based on the closing seconds of what you saw this time around, the good news for Mike is that Iris has been found. Of course, the next step of the plan may not be all that easy. She’s gone through a lot most of the season, and we haven’t even seen all of it play out on-screen. This discovery is not even coming about at the greatest possible time for Jeremy Renner’s character, who has spent a reasonable amount of time in negotiation with various other characters.

Just remember, for a moment, the conversation that Mike had with Gunner close to the end of episode 7; we have to think that there’s going to be something more there, as well.

We are certainly expecting that next week’s installment is going to be action-packed, but there is also another all-important thing we’re left to wonder here, as well — are we going to see every loose end tied up fully? After all, remember for a moment here that we’re not that far from the finale, and with a lot of episodes as of late being so short, we’d more than understand if there is some trepidation out there. We also recognize that the potential season 3 future for the show remains unclear. The most important thing for now remains that Renner continues to recover from that near-fatal accident over the holiday season, though everything that we have heard so far has been positive.

In general, we’re just expecting some fraught situations, high intensity, and painful moments from start to finish here — in other words, what this world tends to do best week in and week out.

What do you think we are most going to see when it comes to Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 8 over at Paramount+?

How many things do you think are going to be resolved in this one? Share right now in the comments, and also come back around for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







