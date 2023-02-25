Magnum PI season 5 episode 3: The Magnum, Higgins secret…

There is SO much fun stuff to think about entering Magnum PI season 5 episode 3 over on NBC, but let’s start with a personal favorite. What’s going to happen when it comes to Magnum and Higgins’ secret relationship?

The thing we do love the most about this right now is rather simple: Just how much fun it brings to the table. The two can celebrate their romance without any outside interference and yet, it’s clear they will only be able to do this for so long. They are surrounded by smart people and at some point, they are inevitably going to figure it out. Heck, this weekend Rick is going to question if Magnum is dating someone … but he may not have all of it put together.

Of course, the irony in all of this is that once the secret comes out, most of the other characters will actually be happy! Here is what Jay Hernandez had to say on the subject as a part of a new interview with TV Guide:

It’s just funny because we’ve already established that they want this to happen, so there are some funny moments that they gave us. There are some cute little moments where they’re the ones discovering that this is a thing.

Even though the likes of Rick, TC, and Kumu would probably be happy for “Miggy,” we hope that this takes some time and we get some fun individual moments along the way! Just like we were cool with the slow buildup to get things to this point, we’re fine with keeping the pace the same as we move further into the season. The most important thing is that Magnum and Higgins are on the same page through it all.

