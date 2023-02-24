Magnum PI season 5 episode 3 preview: Katsumoto’s new job

This weekend you’re going to have a chance to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 3 on NBC, and this one’s going to be a lot of fun!

After all, consider for a moment what’s at the center of this one for Detective Gordon Katsumoto. This is a character who as of right now, is fighting to earn his way back to the Honolulu Police Department. We’re hopeful that good things could happen here, but he has to find some little victories for himself along the way. With that in mind, we hope that moving forward, there are going to be a chance to see Tim Kang’s character do a few different things.

Over the course of this episode (titled “Number One with a Bullet,” an old-school music reference), you are going to see Gordon work security for a Korean pop star — which is a pretty timely thing in a few different ways. There are a lot of former cops (or even off-duty ones) who take up security gigs, and there has been a massive rise in Korean pop music in the United States over the past decade. This is the show’s way of commenting on that craze, while also giving some more story for Katsumoto in the midst of fighting for his job.

As for Magnum and Higgins (pictured above), of course they are going to continue forward with their relationship! While they are still dating in secret, remember that there is always a chance someone could figure it out. In the promo for episode 3, we already saw Rick start to piece together that Magnum is dating someone … he just hasn’t figured it all out yet! Given that he and Higgins find themselves captured and in danger during this episode, they’re going to have a chance to have a few conversations on the subject.

