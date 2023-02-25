Virgin River season 5 premiere date: When are we on the cusp?

We tend to think that there is going to be a lot of enthusiasm as we wait around for Virgin River season 5 to premiere on Netflix. The challenge here will be waiting around in order to see it. There’s so much hype out there already! Think about all of the big moments from season 4, the fact that filming is already done, or that every indication we have is that the streaming service is as happy as they’ve ever been with the end product.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, why not take a moment to try and look ahead? There is a lot to be excited about about even leading up to the premiere, right? What we want to do here is to start to identify when the promotional push for the new season is really going to begin.

One of the biggest indicators as to when a streaming provider is ramping up for a new season is their social media — the lack of official Virgin River posts as of late is pretty telling. Everyone is relatively dormant for now, but we know this is not a permanent thing! We tend to think that in the weeks leading up to a premiere-date announcement, we could get new photos or, at the very least, new posts. This is an active fan community, and you want to cater to them!

To be specific, we’d keep our eyes peeled around the start of spring for a gradual start of some sort of promotional process here. We still don’t think there is going to be a big premiere date announcement until we get around to late April or May, but Netflix can start to do things to get everyone excited!

Provided that Alexandra Breckenridge and the rest of the cast come back in July (which we tend to think is likely), there’s a chance that we’ll get some sort of trailer in late May or June.

If you are frustrated about the lack of exciting teases online right now, we 100% get it. Just remember that Virgin River is one of the biggest series in its genre that Netflix has. They are going to want to push it in due time.

