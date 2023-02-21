Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Martin Henderson update!

We don’t exactly think that it comes as much of a surprise to anyone out there that there is enthusiasm all around Virgin River season 5. After all, consider where things stand at the moment! The romantic drama has already wrapped up filming on its latest batch of episodes and with that, we are all just in a place where we are eagerly awaiting whatever else is going to be coming around the corner.

We do imagine that within the next few months, a more formal season 5 premiere date is going to be announced! It is easy to be eager for that and for the sake of this article today, we can at least give you an update on where things stand behind the scenes. In a new post on Instagram, here is what Martin Henderson had to say while sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of him doing what we would presume to be some ADR work:

Back in the studio doing some post production work for season 5 of #virginriver. Excited for you all to see this…

For those wondering what ADR work really is, there are lines for most shows that end up being recorded in the studio after the fact, and there are some varying reasons for that. Sometimes, they are lines that are stated by characters off-screen. At other points, there are some bits of dialogue that need to be re-done. It varies a lot depending on the show, but this is one of those essential steps designed to ensure that the end product is fantastic.

Thanks in part to Henderson’s update, you can at least be assured at the moment that everything is smooth sailing as we do get set for the arrival of season 5.

So when are we going to get it?

For the time being, it is worth remembering that nothing is 100% official. However, most indications we have suggest that the most likely start date is going to be July.

