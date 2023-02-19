Virgin River season 5 premiere date: The key checkpoints

If you are excited for Virgin River season 5 at Netflix, we know that the current state of things right now is pretty darn hard to swallow.

What is there to say right now? It’s pretty simple, starting with the fact that the cast and crew have already shot the latest batch of episodes. For that reason, this is not really a touchstone that you have to be worried about at all. Instead, you can put the focus more on when certain announcements are going to be made.

The first checkpoint that you should obviously keep your eyes out for is an uncertain one: Whether or not there’s going to be some sort of approximate season 5 date revealed at any point. We’d love one for sure, but how can you be confident that something like that is going to come out? Netflix doesn’t do this with all of their shows, so the first certain checkpoint we’ll arrive at in the coming months is that a firm premiere-date reveal. We tend to think that it could be coming within the next two months, but that’s provided that Netflix airs the show in July, as they have done in so many years in the past.

By the time the date is locked in, we’re sure that post-production will either be done or close to it — that way, there is less concern over whether or not the series will be finished in time. Come May or early June, we’d expect a full trailer, and in the weeks leading to the premiere they could be additional sneak peeks that surface. We’re expecting the primary selling point of season 5 to be (no real shock) romance — why would the streaming service change something that has been enormously successful for them already? There is no clear or obvious reason why they would look at this right now.

One other thing to potentially look at before the season 5 premiere? News on a season 6 renewal! Given the filming timeline for this show, don’t be surprised if news comes out early.

