Stranger Things 5 premiere date: Is summer 2024 impossible?

We’re sure that there is a group of people out there who were hoping for a slightly smaller hiatus leading into Stranger Things 5. After all, there is no global health crisis slowing things down now! We’ve also known that the fifth and final season is coming for a long time.

Yet, here we are in the midst of February 2023, and we are still at least three months away (if not more) from the start of production.

What we are trying to say here is quite simple: If you were hoping to see the show by summer 2024, we come bearing some bad news. We think it’s been established at this point that Stranger Things has one of the longest production cycles in all TV, largely because of the ambition, the visual effects, and the cost. The earlier seasons weren’t as massive as what we have now, and it takes a little bit more time in order to perfect things.

Even if Netflix does something similar to season 4 and splits the remaining episodes into chunks, we still think the earliest that you are going to be able to see the show back is in the fall of next year, and even that could be generous depending on how things play out.

Because season 5 is the end of this story (yes, there is a spin-off coming, but details are unclear), we tend to think that the Duffer Brothers and the streaming service itself are going to be even more patient when it comes to setting the table for what is next. After all, they are more than likely aware of the hype that is going to be out there / the expectations that they have to stick the landing. If that means a longer wait, it is very much worth it in our eyes.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

