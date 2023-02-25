Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Is early 2024 impossible?

When are going to find out a Squid Game season 2 premiere date, courtesy of Netflix? This is a question we expect to be asked on a number of occasions and, honestly, there are really good reasons for it!

Take, for starters, the simple fact that it’s already been so long since season 1 and yet, the next batch of episodes has not even started production. Based on what we have heard so far, that’s going to start up this summer.

Once upon a time, we do think that there was a hope that we’d been able to see the next phase of Gi-hun’s journey at some point early next year and honestly, it made a certain degree of sense to want something in that vein. After all, by January or February 2024, more than two years will have passed since season 1! Unfortunately, at that point the premiere date will STILL be a long ways away.

Based on the information we have a Squid Game season 2 premiere date early next year is borderline impossible, largely because filming may still be ongoing at that point. Even if the folks at Netflix decide to split up the final season, it is still hard to think that post-production on the first half of the story will be ready in time.

If you are wanting to have a more realistic expectation, fall 2024 is when you could potentially see most of season 2 in its totality — and it’s possible that it could come in the summer if the streamer splits things up. That is a LOT of time to build up more hype for what lies ahead, and it’s possible that this could prove to be a big-time risk! Yet, we tend to think that Squid Game season 2 would be a risky proposition no matter when it premieres — the first season was lightning in a bottle. Can it really strike twice?

When do you think that we are realistically going to be seeing Squid Game season 2 over at Netflix?

