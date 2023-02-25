Call the Midwife season 12 finale spoilers: Drama before wedding!

The Call the Midwife season 12 finale is going to be airing on BBC One this weekend, and of course there’s a lot to prepare for!

Of course, we know already that the main event here is, mostly because it’s impossible not to! For much of the season so far, we have been building up to the all-important wedding of Trixie and Matthew. These are two very-much-loved characters and of course, we are rooting for nothing other than great things for the two of them!

Will there be some romance within the eventual ceremony? We tend to think so, but rest assured, there will also be some drama. Isn’t that just the way of things with this show? More often than not, the answer to that without question is yes.

Now, let’s set the stage for what’s coming courtesy of a new sneak peek. If you head over to the Radio Times a new look at what’s coming, including Trixie getting upset when she realized that Matthew’s mother has sold off a tiara that was meant to be a part of her “something borrowed” for the ceremony. In the grand scheme of things this isn’t the biggest issue in the world, but we think the whole situation is creating a lot of anxiety for her. This is someone who has gone through a lot and likely faces that internal pressure for everything to be “perfect.” However, the reality here is that it’s really hard for any ceremony to be perfect!

In the end, we tend to think that this preview is a reminder that Trixie and Matthew still have their flaws, but they are going to work through them. This is what every successful couple does!

