9-1-1 season 6 episode 10 spoilers: The thunderstorm hits!

There’s a chance that a lot of you have been waiting a long time to see 9-1-1 season 6 episode 10 — after all, it’s been of the air for months!

Luckily, we know that the main show in the franchise is going to be back on Monday, March 6, which is great timing given Angela Bassett’s campaign during Oscar season. You can see a big story for her here! Also, this upcoming episode is going to feature a thunderstorm coming over Los Angeles and causing a lot of chaos.

Sure, we have seen a lot of different catastrophic events in the world of this show, but they never manage to produce anything less than chaos.

To get a few more details all about the future, we suggest that you check out the full 9-1-1 season 6 episode 10 synopsis below:

A dry thunderstorm rolls over LA, bringing in a series of lightning strike emergencies for the 118 and leaves a first responder’s life hanging in the balance. Athena and May go undercover at the rehab facility to help Bobby with his investigation into his sponsor’s mysterious death. Maddie dreads her parents visit to her and Chimney’s new and unfinished house, while Chimney get a surprise of his own from a visiting Albert in the all-new “In A Flash” winter premiere episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, March 6 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-610) (TV-14 L, V)

Is the entire story of this thunderstorm going to be wrapped up in this episode? This is a worthy question to wonder at the moment! Just remember for a moment here that this is a show that has extended some of its big, pivotal disasters for a stretch of time before; there is a good chance that they could do something like this all over again.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

