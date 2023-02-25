Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date, trailer talk

The more that we hear about Only Murders in the Building season 3 at Hulu, the easier it is to be excited. Just think about it!

As of right now, there are a few things we know about the upcoming batch of episodes, and much of it is exciting. First and foremost, filming is now well over a month in, and we’ve learned about a lot of great additions including Meryl Streep and Jesse Williams. This is in addition, of course, to Paul Rudd, who first got on board the show back in the season 2 finale.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING season 3 videos!

Given the time-frame that the series started up production in New York, we tend to think that the powers-that-be are setting the stage for a release in the summer — it could be late summer, but summer nonetheless. So long as that ends up really being the case, what does it mean for a trailer? When could we see something like that?

We do tend to realize that in general, there is no hard and fast date for when a network or streamer will share a trailer leading up to a new season. However, we tend to think we’ll see something here about a month in advance. If we do end up getting to see a season 3 premiere in late summer, for example, a full trailer could surface in July. There is a lot to be excited about here in general, especially when you consider that there are a lot of questions that we don’t have any answers to following the time jump. We don’t even know anything about the deceased, a.k.a. Rudd’s character of Ben.

Related – Check out more news on Only Murders i the Building right now, including the latest when it comes to casting

When do you think we are going to see the first trailer moving into Only Murders in the Building season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back — this is the best way to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







