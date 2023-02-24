Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Where it could fall

Trying to find an exact place for Euphoria season 3 on the HBO schedule has not been an easy feat, and for a number of reasons.

Take, for starters, the fact that the Zendaya series has yet to even begin filming, and there is no indication out there that this is going to happen for at least a little while. The earliest that you can expect to see the cast back at work is seemingly over the summer, and that means that a January 2024 premiere (our previous expectation) is more than likely off the board.

What adds to the intrigue now is the chatter that moving forward, you could end up seeing the second season of another hit in House of the Dragon next summer. This seems to mean that Euphoria has one of two options, since HBO will almost certainly not air it at the same time as the Game of Thrones prequel — either it comes back in spring 2024, or we are stuck waiting for another five or six months after the fact.

Ideally, we tend to think that the network would much prefer the former to the latter — this is one of their biggest hits and with the sudden announcement last night that Succession season 4 will be the end, that does leave open more of a blank slate for their future. Some other shows need to fill it! Let’s cross our fingers and hope for the spring.

Another question

Is season 3 going to be the end of this particular show, as well? Nothing as confirmed, but given the star power of the show’s young cast and the particular premise, it is hard to see the Sam Levinson series going on for some substantial period of time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.








