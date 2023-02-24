Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: The cast’s challenge

We know that is really hard to be out there and uncertain about the Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date at Paramount Network. We all want it! Beyond that, of course we’d all want the news to be here as soon as possible.

Within this article, what we want to do is offer up a simple reminder: However frustrated you are about all the questions, the cast and crew are significantly more. After all, this is something that impacts more than just the show; it impacts their whole lives.

For those unaware, there are multiple reports out there that the remainder of season 5 is currently at an impasse due to scheduling supposedly tied to Kevin Costner. You can’t tell this story without John Dutton and with that, he has to be there. We also tend to think that you need as much of him as possible. It looks more and more unlikely that shooting will kick off next month as once planned for the remaining six episodes. As a result of that, the entire production of the show is in limbo. It’s really hard for anyone to book additional jobs while they wait to see when work is starting back up here. That means that the next few months could be everything from confusing to highly frustrating. We know that this cast and crew love their work on Yellowstone, but they want to do other things as well in the off months.

There is still a shred of hope that you will see season 5 return later this year, but the notion of a summer premiere is more and more unlikely. We’re at a point right now where Taylor Sheridan can’t even piece together the exact story until the apparent Costner situation is resolved.

