The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: Small story tease

We are more than aware at this point that we’re in this state of collective limbo on The Wheel of Time season 2. We’re excited to see more episodes! However, at the same time we’re aware of the fact that we could be waiting a good while for it.

We’re entering the month of March soon and at this point, it feels clear that there are no new episodes slated to air during it. Is April or May still possible? It feels that way, given that production on this season has been done for a long time, and we hope that editing and visual effects are almost at a point where something can be presented soon. There’s already a lot of work done when it comes to planning season 3, even if production for that has yet to begin.

Given that Prime Video still has seemingly a gap in the spring / early summer, we’re hoping for something there. While we wait, why not get a new story tease? Consider it a nice little way to better set the stage for the future! Speaking in a new interview with LeftLion, here is what Marcus Rutherford (Perrin Aybara) had to say about the story ahead:

“In series one, the naivety of our characters is at the forefront of the story. But in season two, there’s a bit of a time jump … They’ve started to accept and have faith in the prophecy and their destiny, so there’s more of a maturity to them. It’s darker too, more real and a bit more brutal. The innocence of those kids we find in the village in episode one is long gone, and they’re becoming a bit more grown-up. I’m really excited for people to see it.”

In general, season 2 is meant to be an evolution — we’re not going into it with any expectation of closure across the board. Rather, this is just a way to further amplify the stakes and make the drama / excitement all the more palpable moving forward.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to The Wheel of Time season 2 at Prime Video?

When do you think we will see it? Share now in the comments, and also come back for additional updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







