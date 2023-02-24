Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date: Split up again?

We think it is pretty clear at this point that we will be waiting for a good while to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 arrive on Paramount+. There is just no way around it. The end of season 1 is still very-much in the rear view mirror and has not disappeared yet beyond the horizon. Also, production on the second batch of stories has yet to even begin. (All indications are that this will happen in April.)

One of the distinct calling-cards of season 1 looking back is how the show was split up into two separate segments; with that in mind, it feels fair to question right now whether or not that is going to happen again.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION!

For the time being, we don’t necessarily think that this is something that Paramount+ needs or has to do at all. A big part of why we saw this for season 1 was them wanting to get the show back as soon as possible, and the hiatus halfway though the season was to allow the editors to put together the rest of the episodes in plenty of time. (We’re sure on some level that the holiday season also played a role.)

There are two reasons why the streamer may consider doing another split-second, and it comes down to this: How fast they want season 2 to air and beyond that, whether it is again during Christmastime. Since Criminal Minds: Evolution is filming earlier in the year this time around, there shouldn’t be as much of a rush to get new episodes out there; with that, it alleviates the first issue we’ve pointed out. If season 2 airs this fall, there are no logistical reasons for a hiatus. From there, it just comes down to if they air the show in the holidays and want there to be a break or not.

Personally, we’re hoping for no midseason break this time around. Give us the goods later this year (preferably late summer or fall), and allow us to get one episode after the next from start to finish.

Related – Check out the likely months now for season 2

How do you think we will see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 set up at Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







