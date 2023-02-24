The Last Of Us season 1 episode 7: Will Joel even appear?

We know that there is going to be a lot of exciting stuff moving into The Last Of Us season 1 episode 7, but is Joel a part of any of it?

Think back to the end of episode 6 for a moment, where we saw Pedro Pascal’s character hanging on for dear life. This is the sort of reveal that gets people talking, regardless of whatever happens in the source material. The show has our attention more than ever, and it does seem like for this weekend’s “Left Behind,” they are moving in a totally different direction.

At the time of this writing, there is no confirmation that Joel will even be in episode 7 — he is not featured in either the promo or the promotional photos for the episode. It does seem like the story will be almost entirely set in the past, as we learn more about Ellie’s history in the quarantine zone and the time that she spent there with Riley. We still wonder whether Ellie and Joel in the present could be used as a framing device for this episode but if so, that is something that producers are holding close to the vest.

We have no doubt that this weekend’s story could be an absolute masterpiece, especially when you consider some of the gems that The Last Of Us have offered so far this year. Yet, there is a risk in telling this story now that people are so focused on Joel’s fate that they won’t be 100% present for anything with Ellie and Riley. The Walking Dead came under fire with this many years ago in telling a Morgan-centric story while Glenn’s fate hangs in the balance. This is a risk; they may think the knowledge viewers already have of the games is a cause to let them get away with it.

What are you most hoping to see right now as we prepare for The Last of Us season 1 episode 7 on HBO?

Give us your thoughts and hopes below, and stick around here for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

