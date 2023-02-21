The Last of Us season 1 episode 7 run time: Something familiar?

This weekend is going to bring The Last of Us season 1 episode 7 to HBO, and of course that brings with it some interesting questions. Take, for example, what we are going to get insofar as run time goes.

At this point, there is no denying that we have seen some pretty extremely fluctuations here all across the board. We have seen some episodes run for only around 50 minutes, while others went well over an hour — take, for example, the fantastic episode 3.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

What makes episode 7 unique, at least on paper, is that a lot of it could be the “Left Behind” story that was originally downloadable content for the first game. Despite the huge, Joel-centric cliffhanger that we were left on, we may be gearing up now for a storyline that is a little more focused on Ellie and her past — in particular with Riley, who is played by Euphoria actress Storm Reid.

So how long of an episode is this one going to be? Per the official HBO guide, it is going to be right around an hour, so more or less right in the sweet spot. With the credits taken out, it is probably a little less than that.

Is there a chance that this episode does reveal Joel’s fate after that life-or-death cliffhanger? We wouldn’t rule it out entirely. After all, the third season, despite its Bill / Frank-heavy story, did still feature Joel and Ellie at points. We tend to think that the reason why Ellie could be reflecting on her past with Riley is because Joel is someone else she trusts and as a result of that, someone who she is very much afraid to lose.

Related – Check out some other updates right now The Last of Us season 1 episode 7

Is there anything that you are the most excited to see moving into The Last of Us season 1 episode 7?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back around for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







