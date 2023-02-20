The Last of Us season 1 episode 7: Where is Joel? Is he alive?

As you get yourselves prepared for The Last of Us season 1 episode 7 on HBO this coming weekend, we understand if you are curious. Also, we more than get it if you’re pretty frustrated at the same exact time.

After all, there is a pretty darn important question that we’re left to think about right now when it comes to Pedro Pascal’s character of Joel: What in the world is going on with him? Is he actually still alive?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

It was a little bit odd that we didn’t see the series addressing his fate in the promo last night, and that may be intentional. There is a chance that we get to see Ellie trying to contend with the aftermath coming up in “Left Behind,” but it was intentionally left out of the promo. After all, there is a good chance that the network at least wants to build some drama over the next few days, which is an interesting choice given that Joel’s story is pretty well-known from the games. There is a chance that the show could deviate from it, but there is no guarantee that this is going to happen.

Ultimately, rest assured that the series will absolutely circle back to the big Joel question down the road, even if they take their time in order to make that happen. We just have to be prepared that there is going to be a little bit of a wait if next week is really more of a flashback-heavy episode that revolves a little bit more around how Ellie grew up in the quarantine zone and the relationship that she had with Riley. This could be the story going in a pretty different direction.

Related – Get some The Last of Us and the long-term future

What do you think we are going to learn about Joel moving into The Last of Us season 1 episode 7 down the road?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates down the road. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







