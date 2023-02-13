The Last of Us season 2: Bella Ramsey on early discussions

Just in case you were wondering what is going on already when it comes to The Last of Us season 2, here’s a fun little update: There are already some scripts being written!

Even though the HBO series was only recently renewed, one of the things that we know about the TV business at large is that it can move fairly fast. This is absolutely some of what is going on here, as there’s such a long lead-up time to season 2 premiering that the producers need to get the first part of things wrapped up sooner rather than later. We know that this is a collaborative process, and we even know that Bella Ramsey had a chance to sit in and listen to some of what the writers were up to in crafting the story.

Speaking in a new interview with GQ, here is some of what Ramsey said about the experience:

“It was so cool to hear them talk about ideas — I’ve watched quite a lot of the gameplay of the second game, just because I’ve been curious. I think [the show] will most likely follow the storyline of the games again … I don’t think there’s much need to fill in the gaps.”

We know there are a lot of gamers out there already well-aware of what this will mean for the show, but let’s just say the following without giving a lot away: Things are going to be really emotional. The second game is thought of as a masterpiece in its own right, and we do think HBO will feel the pressure to make it perfect. There is no Part III in the video-game series at the moment, so it remains to be seen if this will be the final season for the show.

In the midst of all of this, remember that season 1 episode 6 will be coming to the network this weekend.

What are you most excited (or nervous) about when it comes to The Last of Us season 2?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

