The Last of Us season 1 episode 6 air date: A Tommy reunion?

Are you curious to learn a little more about The Last of Us season 1 episode 6 after tonight’s installment? How can you not be!

Well, we know that we are going to be entering this episode following another big tragedy, and Joel and Ellie have to find a way to keep pushing forward. So how are they going to do that? Well, it’s tied in some ways to Joel getting a chance to see a familiar face! There’s a reunion coming between Pedro Pascal’s character and Tommy, and that may be enough to put a smile on his face for a short period of time.

With this being said, we’re well-aware that there are some other roadblocks around this reunion. There is more violence ahead, as both Joel and Tommy have to contend with some of what they have done in the past. That is a part of their legacy, but we know that Joel is still looking to make something more out of himself. He recognizes that Ellie could have a purpose, even if there is no guarantee that this is going to work. Even if Bella Ramsey’s character gets with the right doctors and researches, who is to say that this is going to work? Everyone, at least for now, is swimming in a sea of relative uncertainty. That’s something we do have to think about right now.

The crazy thing to imagine now, as we head to a snowier climate and get to see some new characters, is that there are only four episodes left this season. We’re not that far from the finale! We’re grateful that there is already news out there about a season 2, though realistically, we will be waiting a long time for that. We’re going to have to savor every single episode here, knowing full well that before too long, this show will be gone and we’ll have questions aplenty as to what else could be coming.

Episode 6 will arrive a week from Sunday on HBO.

What are you the most interested in seeing as we prepare for The Last of Us season 1 episode 6 on HBO?

(Photo: HBO.)

