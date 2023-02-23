Walker: Independence season 1 episode 13 spoilers: The big finale!

As we get ourselves prepared for Walker: Independence season 1 episode 13 to arrive on The CW next week, there’s a ton to prepare for!

The first thing that we want to get out of the way here is simple this: Next week is the finale. Is that a bummer? 100%, especially since there are shows on the network that aren’t ending so early into their run. However, shorter orders for first-year shows was one of the directives by the new CW ownership — this isn’t a slight against the Walker prequel. Rather, this is the way that they are doing things in general here.

Is there going to be a huge cliffhanger at the end of the road here? We wouldn’t be altogether shocked by that! To get a few more details right now, we simply suggest that you check out the full season 1 episode 13 synopsis below:

SEASON FINALE – With Gus (Philemon Chambers) clinging to life, Abby (Kat McNamara), Hoyt (Matt Barr), Kate (Katie Findlay), and Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) stop at nothing to expose Tom’s (Greg Hovanessian) true nature and end the Davidson reign over Independence once and for all. The episode was written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Nicki Renna and directed by Yangzom Brauen (#113). Original airdate 3/2/2023.

For those wondering, next week is not the end of Walker proper for the time being. There are some other stories that you can anticipate there, so we suggest that you keep your eyes peeled and/or be exciting for some dramatic stuff there.

If you want to see more of Independence down the road, our advice for you is pretty simple: Be sure to watch live! That is the best way to ensure that The CW knows that you 1) care about this show and 2) want to see more of it.

Where do you think we are going to see things go entering Walker: Independence season 1 episode 13 on The CW?

How do you think we will see the finale wrap up? Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

