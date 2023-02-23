Is Danielle Savre leaving Station 19? We know that entering tonight’s big season 6 return on ABC, this was a big question. Also, there was an understandable reason for it.

Just in case anyone out there needs a quick refresher on what happened, at the end of the first part of the season we saw Danielle’s character of Maya Bishop collapse on a treadmill. She had been pushing herself physically as a means to distract herself from what else was going on in her life, including her friends encouraging her to get help for some of what was going on mentally.

Unfortunately, this is where we are now, and this situation is exacerbated by the fact that Maya collapsed right as most of the other firefighters were out on a call. If she had collapsed in their presence, you could argue that was the best place possible to have a medical emergency. Unfortunately, now there is no obvious timetable as to when help could arrive — it could be hours, and this is what throws her into a certain degree of jeopardy.

For us personally, we don’t think that Savre is departing the show, mostly because there is almost no discussion out there about it. Even if Maya were to leave at some point, we have a hard time thinking that the writers would kill her off — mostly because of the frustrating history of LGBTQ+ characters written out of shows in this particular way. Our prediction entering this episode is that she will survive, but there could still be a hard road ahead for her.

Without further ado here, let’s just go ahead and share the good news: We are going to see Maya make it through. This was a legitimately scary situation, but physically, she’s going to survive. Now she has to prepare for the mental part of the battle, and that could take time. She’s still in the hospital and as much as she may not want to admit it, that is the best place for her.

