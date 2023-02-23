Outer Banks season 4 premiere date hopes on Netflix

Following the premiere of season 3 today on Netflix, what is there to say about Outer Banks season 4 down the road? Is there hope for the future?

There are a few different things to get into here, but we should go ahead and start with the great news: There is another season coming down the road! The news was recently confirmed, with creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shanon Burke saying the following in a statement:

“The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime, and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into season four of Outer Banks … Thank you to Netflix, our cast, and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen.”

The adventure series has already managed to do something rather rare for this streaming service: Find sustained success for a show geared towards a somewhat-younger audience. We know just how brutal and competitive this landscape can sometimes be and just on the virtue of that alone, it is a thrill that the show is going to be back for more and there isn’t anything to worry about there.

Of course, there is still the question of when it is going to premiere! For the time being nothing is clear on that subject and, unfortunately, this is the way things are going to be for some time. This is not something that Netflix has to rush around and to be frank, they also won’t given that there is no real reason for them to do so. At the moment, the earliest we would say to expect season 3 on the air is late spring or summer 2024, as there seems to be a wait of 14-18 months between seasons. A lot of this is simply due to the way in which the streaming service releases episodes. If they didn’t give them all to you at once, more than likely the break would not feel as bad.

