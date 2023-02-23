Bel-Air season 2 episode 2: Where is it at Peacock? Air date

Are you looking for Bel-Air season 2 episode 2 over at Peacock? If so, we absolutely understand. After all, last season the show premiered the first three episodes at once and with that in mind, there is going to be a real interest in getting more.

Unfortunately, we are not going to be seeing more until next week. Peacock has confirmed that season 2 episode 2 is going to air next week, and you will get new installments weekly the rest of the way.

Of course, it makes some sense to want some more of the show down the road! How can you not? The first episode of the season offered a reset following the events of the season 1 finale, and you saw in that Will trying to figure out what he wants his future to be. There were some new faces who surfaced, and we imagine that some of them are going to be a part of the show the rest of the way.

So why shift to just a one-episode premiere? We imagine it has a lot to do with making sure there is a long conversation around the show for months to come. This is one of the biggest hits that Peacock has and by virtue of that, they may not want it all to dissipate from their schedule quickly. The longer that they can spread this story out, the better off it could be for their subscribers. Not only do they want to ensure that they are retaining people to watch this show, but they probably hope that they will be able to sell them on some other programming along the way. After all, that is what almost every streaming service under the sun wants! Peacock is no different in that sense.

Where do you think the story is going to go moving into Bel-Air season 2 episode 2?

