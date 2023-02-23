Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS, season 1 hiatus over?

Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS? We know that the Thursday-night dramedy was surprisingly off the air last week. Is there some good news to share this time around?

We wish that we could come into this article blaring some sort of loud, celebratory trumpet … but unfortunately, that’s not the case. Instead, the show remains on hiatus, though the one bit of good news here is that you won’t have to wait too much longer to see what is coming up next. The plan is for the show to come back on March 2 with “Against All Todds,” a fun episode that will feature the return of Eliza Coupe as Todd’s ex-girlfriend Veronica. Just as you would imagine, there is a lot of drama that will come along with that.

Want to get a few more details now on what the future holds? Then we suggest that you check out the full season 1 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Against All Todds” – When Veronica appears at the law firm requesting a favor from Todd, he agrees to help but soon realizes she may be out for revenge. Also, Margaret is upset when she is taken off a high-stakes case, on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, March 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Odds are, this episode will carry over in some ways to the rest of the season and of course, we’re excited to see that! In general, we’re hoping that we get a good mixture of standalone stuff and stories that matter long-term. We are at a point in the show now where we tend to think there is a fairly established rhythm from top to bottom.

