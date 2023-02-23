Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Any day now?

Are we absolutely in the home stretch now in our wait for a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date over at Starz? We tend to think so.

After all, there are some pretty easy reasons to think that the Joseph Sikora series will have its return solidified, based mostly on one thing above all others: What the network has done in the past with some of their other shows. In particular, what they have done with Power Book II: Ghost.

Without further ado now, here’s a quick reminder that when it comes to Ghost, the network announced a season 3 premiere date in mid-December, a few weeks before the premiere of BMF. We are around a few weeks now from the premiere date of Ghost, so why not share a start date for the show that is coming after the fact? Season 2 of Force is done filming and has been for a long time now, and it only benefits Starz to begin getting the word out before too long. If they can do that, then they can start dropping tidbits all about what the next chapter of the story is about.

Also, it’s worth remembering that in general, the network tends to give viewers anywhere between two or three months to prepare for new episodes — we’re projecting that Tommy Egan’s journey will commence in either late May or early June.

We’re not saying that a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date is going to be announced tomorrow, or even the rest of the month. However, we would be on high alert right now and eager for more news. At the end of the day, there is no real reason not to be.

