The Last of Us season 2: Will Rutina Wesley return as Maria?

At this point, there’s a good chance that many of you have heard that The Last of Us season 2 is going to be happening at HBO. Even with that, there are still some questions — and that includes who could end up being a part of it.

On paper, it feels like it’s a pretty safe bet that we’re going to be seeing Maria again. Go ahead and remember the following: The character is around in the video game The Last of Us: Part II. It’s pretty exciting to even have a guest character with the potential to return, given that so many others have been killed off already over the course of this season.

Even though Rutina Wesley’s time in season 1 as the aforementioned character was pretty brief, let’s just make it clear that she is more than a little eager to come back. Just take a look at what she had to say on the subject to Deadline:

“I’m looking forward to something if they decide to come my way. I’m totally excited about that, because I did have fun playing with [Gabriel Luna]. He’s really great … It would just be like icing on the cake. This is enough where it is ’cause it is a huge hit. So if it didn’t happen, I’d be great with it because this show is really good.”

For now, we would say that it is pretty likely that Wesley (who has a history on HBO thanks to True Blood) would be able to come back for more. This is what we are counting on! At the end of the day, though, we know that adaptations do have changes sometimes and The Last of Us was only renewed recently for more episodes. By virtue of that, it would be almost silly to sit here and guarantee that we are going to have a chance to see this character again.

For now, just remember that there is another episode airing this weekend…

Do you want to see more of Maria as we prepare ourselves for The Last of Us season 2 on HBO down the road?

