Succession season 4: Brian Cox on Jeremy Strong’s acting method

There are almost two stories with Succession that are compelling in their own right. First, you’ve got the story of the show. Then, you have any interview involving Jeremy Strong.

Over the past year-plus, a lot has been made about the Kendall Roy actor and his unconventional methods, which include staying in character for long periods of time and choosing much of his clothes. There’s no denying that the result is fantastic, and there is a reason why Strong is a perennial awards favorite. That doesn’t mean that it is easy to work alongside him all of the time.

Speaking in a new interview with Town & Country Magazine, Brian Cox has (again) spoke out about Strong’s methods (which he called “annoying”), and made it clear again that he wishes he would take a different approach:

“He’s a very good actor … And the rest of the ensemble is all okay with this. But knowing a character and what the character does is only part of the skill set.

“He’s still that guy, because he feels if he went somewhere else he’d lose it … But he won’t! Strong is talented. He’s f—-ng gifted. When you’ve got the gift, celebrate the gift. Go back to your trailer and have a hit of [weed], you know?”

In the end, Cox’s comments come mostly out of a place of concern — he worries that Jeremy will exhaust himself to the point of an early retirement. A good comparison here is always Daniel Day-Lewis. We just don’t think that any of this will cause Strong to change; we get the feeling he’s well-aware of how Cox and some others may feel about his approach. He does what works for him, and we’ll see how all of this shakes out when season 4 premieres on March 26.

