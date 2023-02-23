Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? Season 2 episode 16 preview

Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? If you’re eager to get more of the comedy, it is absolutely hard to blame you. There’s so much great stuff coming around the bend!

Unfortunately, this does not mean you’re going to have a chance to see more of it right away. Instead, the idea is that it will be on hiatus tonight, but then come back next week for season 2 episode 16, which carries with it the title of “Isaac’s Book.” Our hope is that we get at least a couple of installments prior to the start of the NCAA Tournament, which is going to take the show off the air for a substantial period of time.

So what will the future hold? Below, you can get the full synopsis for what could be a pretty fun story for Sam and Isaac, plus also an emotional one for Thor and Flower:

“Isaac’s Book” – Sam struggles to keep Isaac’s spirits up after she hits a wall trying to publish a biography about him. Also, Trevor and Hetty conspire to keep their relationship hidden and Thor tries to prove to Flower that he can control his anger, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, March 2 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Actor, comedian, D.J. and internet personality Flula Borg guest stars as Soren, the husband of a former journalism schoolmate of Sam’s.

Rest assured, there are still plenty of stories left in season 2 and beyond just that, there is a season 3 coming down the road, as well! The network clearly has some great plans coming down the road for this show, even if we have to wait for a good while to see a lot of them play out.

