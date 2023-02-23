Tough as Nails season 4 finale: Who won the grand prize?

Who won Tough as Nails season 4? We know that entering the finale tonight, the competition was every bit as intense as you would have anticipated. After all, there were five different contestants still in the running spilt between the two teams, and of course we anticipated a lot of intensity and drama. Why wouldn’t there be?

When you look at the remaining competitors in Ellery Liburd, Jake Cope, Jorge Zavala, Larron Ables, and Mister Frost, you can probably make some assumptions and predictions. Yet, we’ve learned from past seasons that the final challenge is a little bit more complicated than it would at first seem. You have a lot of different waves to it and beyond just that, it’s a real test of endurance above all else. Obviously, it matters if you have the skill set and understand what you’re doing … but you also need to execute and be consistent. That’s not always that easy when facing all of this stress.

Given that this is a two-hour finale, of course it’s going to take time to see things whittled down — though rest assured, we will have more updates throughout…

Fifth Place – Ellery. It’s tough to lose at this point, so close to the end. Yet, it’s only going to get harder from here on out.

Fourth Place – Larron. Now, we got ourselves into a showdown between Jake, Jorge, and Mister.

The winner – Jorge pulled that off! What an inspiring and super-intense showdown this was for the remaining three people. We feel for Mister falling short in part because of a knot, but at the same time, seeing how much Jorge put into this? Inspirational. That’s a part of what makes this show great every single time that we see it, right?

