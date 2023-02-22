Ahsoka season 1 premiere date estimated by Rosario Dawson

If you remain very-much interested in learning the Ahsoka season 1 premiere date at Disney+, consider yourselves one of many! While you can consider this show in a way a spin-off of The Mandalorian, there is a legacy here that goes so far beyond just that. This is an incredibly popular character within the larger Star Wars animated universe and now, we’re getting a chance to see a proper live-action story with her front and center.

As exciting as this may be, unfortunately, it does not mean we are going to see the story play out anytime soon.

In a recent appearance on The Today Show, series star Rosario Dawson made it clear that you won’t be seeing Ahsoka officially come out until the fall — this is around what so many of us suspected in advance! A smart way to look at this is as follows: With the second season of Andor not poised to premiere until next year, Disney+ needed something to fill that spot. This is a show to properly fill that void. There’s also potential for even more mainstream success for this than Andor, which was critically acclaimed but had less of an overall footprint than some of the other shows set within the Star Wars world.

The tough thing right now is knowing that we’re more than six months away from seeing this particular series back. Do we think there’s a chance at some sort of big reveal during The Mandalorian season 3, premiering in just one week’s time? Absolutely, especially since there’s a history of cross-promotion already. However, we don’t want to sit here and say anything is guaranteed.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

