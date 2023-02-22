Why did Jesse Lee Soffer leave Chicago PD? He explains

Why did Jesse Lee Soffer leave Chicago PD after being such an enormous part of the show for so long? This has been a longstanding mystery and today, we are pleased to have answers.

Also, what is interesting to note is that the actor’s departure does not seemed to be a forced one, which is what so many of us felt and/or feared in this era of cost-cutting. However, it appears to be something the longtime series regular wanted, even if he does still love the show and the greater One Chicago family.

In a new interview with Variety leading up to the 200th episode tonight, here is what Jesse had to say:

“I really wanted to grow and expand, and we’ve only got this one trip. If I signed up again, it would have been for another three years … I would have turned 40 on the show. I thought, ‘You know what? It’s time to take a risk.’

“It was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make in my life. Let’s be honest: I love the fans of our show so much, and I love my fans. I know that they’re still grieving this, and to some degree, I am, too.”

Ultimately, we know that the writers didn’t kill Jay Halstead off and through that, there is always a chance that he could come back at some point down the road. It’s mostly a matter of how that happens, and it’s also tricky given that he’s married to Upton and his absence has obviously caused her a great deal of pain. Eventually, his exit could lead to more seismic consequences in the world if he is gone forever, or at least that’s what we would assume.

For now, though, it’s easy to be happy for Jesse, and the opportunity that comes with trying to do other things. We’ll see what lies ahead for him!

Related – Get some more news all about tonight’s big episode

Do you think we will ever see Jesse Lee Soffer back on Chicago PD at some point?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates coming soon! (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







