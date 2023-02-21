Chicago PD season 10 spoilers: Burgess, Ruzek, & 200th episode

In just over one day’s time you are going to be seeing Chicago PD season 10 return to NBC with the all-important 200th episode. So what can we say about this story right now? Let’s just say that it is yet another harrowing situation for Kim Burgess.

Just in case you thought that Marina Squerciati’s character hadn’t gone through enough already, within this installment you are going to see her and Ruzek in the midst of a perilous situation aboard a subway. There are going to be lives in danger, and we just have to hope that coming out of this, both she and Ruzek both can find a way to get to a more peaceful place.

Do you want to know a little more news about the future? Then take a look at what Marina had to say in an interview with TV Insider:

“This episode is like a battering ram — it breaks Burgess … She hasn’t dealt with her unresolved issues, and because of [this crime’s] brutality and being trapped — and the similarity between what happened to her and what happens to the victim — it throws her into a scary spiral.”

Of course, we are rooting for Burgess and Ruzek to move into a more romantic direction, and there’s at least a chance that could happen following all of this. Still, we wouldn’t say that anything is guaranteed, given the top priority right now should just be ensuring that the two parties are safe and able to eventually work their way out of this situation.

If there is a real opportunity for a big development here, it likely comes with this being such a milestone. If there was ever a chance for a major romantic moment, why not have it in #200?

