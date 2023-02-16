Is Marina Squerciati leaving Chicago PD, Burgess, 200th episode?

Is Marina Squerciati leaving Chicago PD at some point in the upcoming 200th episode? If you saw the promo tonight, you may be worried. Honestly, we’d understand that. The One Chicago franchise does have a tendency to lose major characters after a certain period of time, and this is a show that has cost us characters like Olinsky already. (It was nice to see him remembered tonight.)

The promo for the big milestone featured a dangerous situation on the subway, one that could put both Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek into a certain degree of jeopardy. You saw Ruzek call out to her as she was seemingly losing consciousness, and that was the only major tease that we got.

Obviously, this represents NBC trying to make us fearful that we could be losing Marina, but this situation may be a little more complicated than that. This may not be a sign that Kim is close to death, but suffering a traumatic event on the basis of everything that she’s gone through already. Even if she is in some sort of grave danger, she can pull through! We’ve certainly seen that before…

No matter what happens to Burgess over the course of this episode, we do think that it wasn’t lost on the writers through the process of creating this episode how important it was. This is a chance to really commemorate everything that we’ve had a chance to see so far, and we tend to think that means we’ll be seeing some callbacks and what is hopefully a life-changing story for Burgess and Ruzek overall. Who knows? This could push their relationship in a new direction. There are so many different ways that things could go.

We should at least note there is no evidence out there that Marina is about to leave the show, if that is any consolation. Remember, we’ve already lost Jesse Lee Soffer this season!

Do you think that Marina Squerciati could be leaving Chicago PD after the 200th episode?

