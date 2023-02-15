Chicago PD season 10 episode 14 spoilers: The 200th episode!

Just in case you weren’t excited already about Chicago PD season 10 episode 14 coming to NBC next week, let’s throw this out there: We’re almost at a milestone! This episode, titled “Trapped,” is going to serve as the epic 200th installment to this story. That means that from start to finish here, you could see a great celebration of everything that has made this drama enjoyable over the years. That includes some high-octane sequences and reasons for various characters to have their jaws on the ground.

For this particular story, it seems like one of the big-time focuses is going to be the relationship with Burgess and Ruzek, which we are 100% fine with at this point. Just think of how big of an impact that they’ve had on fans over the past decade! We’d love to see them finally move forward together after all they’ve gone through, but there is no guarantee that this is about to happen.

Want to go ahead and learn a little bit more about the larger story? Then check out the full Chicago PD season 10 episode 14 synopsis below:

02/22/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : After a brutal shooting, Burgess and Ruzek find themselves trapped aboard the busy “L” subway train. As they piece together scant evidence, the team is drawn into a dark family drama. Burgess’ proximity to the shooting triggers harsh memories. TV-14

Is this going to be a bottle episode in some way? We wouldn’t go so far as to say that, but there clearly is going to be an opportunity for these two to spend the bulk of the story in one singular place. That could at least given them an opportunity to talk more about where things stand and certainly, we wouldn’t be mad about that in the slightest.

Now, let’s just hope that they are going to be able to get out of this situation in one piece.

What do you most want to see as we get ourselves set for Chicago PD season 10 episode 14 on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







