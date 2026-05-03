Watson season 3: Why isn’t it happening over at CBS?

As many of you know, tonight marks the Watson series finale over at CBS and of course, that leads to a number of other questions. Take, for example, why it had to be this way.

After all, if you think back to the start of the Morris Chestnut series, it did generate some big numbers thanks to a football lead-in. Yet, it dropped off after that, but performed well enough to get a season 2 renewal. Then, it slipped even further after moving to Monday nights this fall. It was officially canceled weeks ago and in that time, we have not heard about anyone interested in picking it up.

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So why did this happen? We do think that Morris Chestnut is a capable lead and of course, medical dramas are extremely popular all across the board. From where we stand, we just tend to think that Sherlock Holmes and/or its greater universe remains hard to adapt to American audiences. Elementary lasted several seasons, but it was hardly at the top of the ratings pyramid during its run. Watson also had a struggle since Sherlock did not even appear until season 2.

The other reality here is simply that CBS has an extremely high viewership threshold to keep its shows around. This one may have been successful enough to have a run on some other places, but that was not enough to keep it around here.

As for whether or not someone else could still pick it up…

For now, it appears highly unlikely. After all, we have yet to even hear of any reports suggesting that there is an interested party out there. Of course, we will let you know if that changes, but it is best to keep expectations to a minimum at this point.

Are you sad that a Watson season 3 is not happening over at CBS?

Do you wish that someone else ended up picking the show up? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates on the way.

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