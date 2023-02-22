Blue Bloods season 14: Would it be the final season?

For those who missed the news yesterday, the future of Blue Bloods on CBS is starting to come under question. It does appear that there’s a good chance that the Tom Selleck show is going to be back for a season 14, but it may not be the exact show you’ve seen over the years.

After all, the reporting that is out there (per Deadline) suggests that the network is asking for some “deep” cuts to bring the show back — so what could that really mean? We know that there’s a pretty massive cast here in between the regulars and the heavily-recurring cast, and that’s without the cost associated with filming in New York City. There are some ways that this could be addressed behind the scenes, whether it be trimming per-episode salaries or cutting down on the number of characters. We also wonder if producers would avoid shooting on location as much as possible.

When you do consider all of this, you do have to question in the end if we’re building towards the end of this show. CBS is ending another long-running show in NCIS: Los Angeles this year with season 14, and it makes some sense that they would do the same thing here. Of course, it’s also possible that with the right cuts, Blue Bloods could be turned into a cost-effective show for many years to come. It does feel like a situation, at least for right now, that the network is trying to keep a lot of options on the table.

Even if this show does end, we certainly think that there are opportunities here for spin-offs. So many members of the Reagan family are beloved, and we don’t know if the network would be able to find another show that performs anywhere near as this one in the ratings.

