Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date: One 2024 possibility

Are we fairly confident that we are going to see Emily in Paris season 4 premiere at some point this calendar year? At the moment, the answer here is yes. However, we’re also well-aware that the TV business can change pretty darn fast sometimes … and we have to be prepared for that.

So is it possible that the Lily Collins series could be on hold until 2024, as much as we don’t want it? We would assume so, and there could be a couple of reasons for it.

First and foremost, consider the following: It’s possible that the show is not ready to arrive on Netflix in December. So long as filming starts in the spring or summer, we’re reasonably confident it can get there; we just don’t like to make any guarantees. (At least Emily in Paris is not one of those scripted shows that has an unbearably long post-production window.)

Another possibility? That Netflix simply decides that they have enough hits scheduled for this calendar year and they don’t need to put a lot of their releases too close to each other. One show to watch in particular here is the upcoming third season of Bridgerton, without a doubt one of their biggest hits. If that show does end up premiering on Christmas Day, we could see them adjusting Emily in Paris to some degree so that it’s a little bit spaced out. We could see it being held back to January but either way, we don’t think this is some situation where the streamer is going to drag out its season 4 return until deep into next year. We already thing that there’s a plan for much of 2024 with them, which is a luxury that comes with having Squid Game, Wednesday, and Stranger Things potentially on your roster for either that year or early 2025.

In the end, let’s just hope for some great cliffhanger resolution for Emily and some other characters! We certainly need it, and it would be nice if we weren’t kept waiting altogether long…

What do you think is a realistic timeline when it comes to seeing Emily in Paris season 4 premiere?

Be sure to let us know below! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

