When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: Could it change?

On paper right now, it may be fairly easy to say that a When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date is fairly set in stone.

After all, consider the following! After a long wait and some great uncertainty, it was recently unveiled that the Erin Krakow series could be coming back with new episodes in late July. Given that the show is typically around on Sundays, that does significantly narrow down the field of the days that make the most sense. Given that it was the Hallmark Channel who first announced it, we have all the reason in the world to put trust in what they’ve said.

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, though, let’s get into another question: Is this date for When Calls the Heart season 10 actually going to stay where it is? We’d say that a good 95% of the time, at least, dates do get locked in once announcements are made. However, there are a few instances in which we could see changes, whether it be a different programming strategy, assessing competition, or simply a desire to have a highly-rated show earlier. These are things that have to be considered.

Ultimately, this is especially a case with a show like this one, which already completed filming last year. So long as post-production wraps up efficiently, there’s no reason why Hallmark would have to keep it in late July if they decide to move it up for whatever reason.

Would we count on this happening? Absolutely not, since the last thing we want to do is get anyone’s hopes up. However, we do think we should all keep this in mind as we do navigate through the rest of this hiatus … and yea, it’s going to be a long one. At least we know it’s coming back for more!

Are you 100% confident that we are going to see When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere in late July?

