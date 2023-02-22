Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: An obvious new challenge

We don’t think it comes as some mind-blowing surprise that there is excitement out there to see Tulsa King season 2 on Paramount+ down the road. Of course, we say this knowing full well that we could be waiting a long time in order to see it. Until we hear news about a replacement for Terence Winter as showrunner, we tend to assume that it’s going to be hard for the Sylvester Stallone series to return later this year.

Like any other streaming show, this is a complicated show with a lot of moving parts, and we certainly hope that the news of the past few weeks does not make it even harder.

As many of you may know, executive producer Taylor Sheridan finds himself in a rather big pickle when it comes to the future of Yellowstone, mostly amidst reports of a complicated shooting schedule and/or the availability of Kevin Costner. You can of course say that this is a totally separate show from Tulsa King and it should not have any impact at all, but can you really say that as a certainty? The reality here is that Sheridan as a producer is already stretched so thin with so many other projects; this is only adding one more thing to his plate.

Our feeling, though, is that in the end, Taylor has such a smart team around him and at this point, he has to be rather good at compartmentalizing. Since a new showrunner would handle most of the day-to-day with this particular show, we don’t think the Yellowstone drama would hit Tulsa King that hard. The bigger issue here is finding a showrunner. We’d love to see new episodes in early 2024 but for now, it’s a little too early to tell. Just know that in general, Paramount+ as a streaming service does not like to make viewers wait too long to see any of their shows coming back.

Given that Sheridan made 1883 and then 1923 just one year apart from each other, we do think there’s at least a chance at a faster turnaround than anyone expects here.

