Kung Fu season 3 episode 12 spoilers: The last before finale

As we get ourselves prepared for Kung Fu season 3 episode 12 on The CW next week, obviously there is a lot to prepare for!

So where do we start? Well, we should note here that we are gearing up for what’s going to be an epic, emotional story. For starters, the title here is “Loss,” and that doesn’t make us altogether hopeful that everyone is going to get out of this alive. Also, remember that this is the ultimate episode, and it’s possible that it’s the penultimate one of the whole series. We hope that there will be a season 4 down the road, but we have to remind you that The CW has new ownership. How can you feel altogether optimistic about anything that we’re going to see happen over the next few months?

To get some more insight all about what’s ahead, go ahead and check out the full Kung Fu season 3 episode 12 synopsis below:

THE BLOODLINES – Henry (Eddie Liu) finds himself on a collision course with Xiao, whose latest plan results in devastating consequences for Nicky (Olivia Liang) and her family. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse, Yvonne Chapman, Tony Chung and JB Tadena also star. Richard Speight, Jr directed the episode written by Ryan Johnson & Peter Lalayanis (#312). Original airdate 3/1/2023. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Just based on where we are in the season, it feels fairly clear to us that almost nothing is going to be 100% resolved over the course of this. Almost regardless of what happens, you should prepare for this to be carried over directly into the finale. That’s when we have to worry in terms of whether or not there’s going to be some sort of huge cliffhanger that sets the stage for what could be next…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Kung Fu season 3 episode 12?

Let us know right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates. (Photo: The CW.)

