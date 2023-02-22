The Flash season 9 episode 4 spoilers: A bad blackout

Are you excited to check out The Flash season 9 episode 4 on The CW next week? Let’s just say this is the start of a saga — one all about Red Death. If you like this show the best when there is a ton of action, the two-part “The Mark of the Red Death” is right up your alley. We have a significant villain at its center, and also a lot of high stakes across Central City.

After all, we’re talking about a city-wide blackout here! These are desperate times, and of course that is going to lead to Team Flash taking some desperate measures. That includes trying to work with people they may choose to otherwise.

To get a few more details now about the future, go ahead and check out the full The Flash season 9 episode 4 synopsis below:

LET THERE BE DARKNESS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) is forced to make an impossible choice. With the power out in the city, Team Flash calls upon the Rogue Squad to help as Iris (Candice Patton) is visited by an old friend. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) work on finding a balance. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Joshua V. Gilbert & Emily Palizzi (#904). Original airdate 3/1/2023.

Of course, we should go ahead and note here that the other side of Red Death is one that is full of mysteries. Sure, we know that Stephen Amell is returning in episode 9 as Oliver Queen, and there will be other familiar faces before the finale including Zoom, Jay Garrick, Bloodwork, and many others. We still wonder about the rather-enigmatic presence of Cobalt Blue, whose arrival was teased potentially at the end of season 8. This could be a great way to cap off the show, but this season is inevitably going to be more mysterious than others.

