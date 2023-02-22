Succession season 4: Jeremy Strong on eventual end

Is Succession season 4 going to be the final one over at HBO? For the time being, there are still a LOT of questions over that. We know that in terms of commercial success, there is certainly a reason for the network to want more. However, we have seen time and time again these particular executives succeed at finding new shows. They won’t stretch on the saga of the Roy family longer than they have to.

The decision to end the series will likely come down to the decisions made by creator Jesse Armstrong, but it does seem as though Jeremy Strong in particular is ready for what’s on the other side of the horizon.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

Speaking as a part of a new, extensive profile with GQ, the actor indicates that it will feel like “a death” to some extent when he stops inhabiting Kendall Roy’s skin. He also indicates that he does yearn for “that freedom to just shoot yourself out of some different cannons. Sometimes Kendall feels like the same cannon over and over again.”

With this being said, we doubt that Strong is looking for an early exit here. Unless the story calls for the demise of Kendall, we’d foresee him stick around as long as it lasts. Who wouldn’t want to work with Brian Cox (pictured above) and the rest of this great cast? This is also one of those iconic shows that there only tend to be a few of every four or five years. It’s going to be remembered, and Kendall is one of the iconic roles. Even if Jeremy goes on to do a lot of other different, fantastic roles, there will be a legion of people who remember him forever for this.

Remember that season 4 of Succession will premiere on HBO come March 26. Hopefully, there is more news ahead on it in the coming weeks.

Related – Production for season 4 of the show is reportedly complete

Do you think Succession season 4 will be the last for Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and the rest of the cast?

Be sure to share in the comments! Also, come back around for some additional updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







