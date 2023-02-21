Severance season 2 premiere date hopes: Adam Scott on castings

We recognize that as of right now, Severance season 2 is pretty deep in production, and the reality remains that we’ll be waiting for a while to get more news. However, that is not tempering our excitement for additional teases here and there!

One of the most important things to remember when it comes to the Apple TV+ show at the moment is rather simple: It’s one that people legitimately want to be a part of. Hence, the fact that there are so many great people coming on board the upcoming batch of episodes. This is something that Adam Scott himself talked about to Entertainment Tonight, while of course discussing his role in the upcoming Party Down project:

“It’s great, we have Alia Shawkat and Gwendoline Christie and Bob Balaban and a bunch of great people … Just incredible people and playing really interesting roles. And they just bring so much to it, it’s great.”

Ultimately, we realize already that filming for this season won’t be concluded until May, so we are going to be waiting that long, at least, to likely get some premiere date news. Casting these big names does not mean that the show will necessarily premiere sooner, but we do take them as a major sign of one thing: That we are going to have a chance to see a pretty generous promotional campaign whenever Severance is out. With Ted Lasso potentially ending after the second season, it’s going to be more important than ever that this show steps up to the plate!

For now, we’d say to prepare for a fall launch for season 2 — that gives the producers time to work their magic in post-production, and also for there to be a sizable campaign to get the word out. So long as the series matches what we got in season 1, it should prove to be rather excited at the end of the day.

Is there one new addition in particular you are excited for entering Severance season 2?

