Severance season 2 premiere date: A 2023 priority?

Production for Severance season 2 is ongoing and for those who aren’t aware, that is very much going to remain the case for some time. We know that the show is going to wrap up in May and from there, the post-production team can get fully at work. Also, there is another big issue to think about here: When the folks at Apple TV+ actually want to see the show back. They are the ones who get final say here, and they could leave a finished product on the shelf for months if they really want to!

With that being said, we honestly don’t think that this is what they are going to do at all. Instead, don’t be shocked if we are going to see all of the new season this year. As a matter of fact, we’d argue that this will be a priority for the streamer. Why? There are a few different reasons.

Take, for starters, trying to market over the holidays not being an altogether easy task. Also, airing the entirety of the season this calendar year helps for Golden Globe eligibility. We also just think it’s going to be a hard sell to convince some diehard fans that they have to wait until 2024 to see some of these episodes … especially when you consider that filming started all the way back in October.

Based on the current schedule as a whole for Apple TV+, we tend to think the absolute earliest we will see the Adam Scott show come back is in August or September. However, that is only one possibility for the future here! Don’t be surprised if we get an October premiere, either; no matter way, the entirety of the season would come on before Christmas, and that is regardless of whether or not the streamer chooses to do a two-episode premiere.

Are we aware that this is what they chose to do for the first season? Absolutely, but the service already has people hooked on the show now. They can keep them subscribed longer by giving you one episode at a time.

