Is Marina Squerciati leaving Chicago PD following the 200th episode on Wednesday night? We know there are reasons for concern.

So where do start off here? Well, given that this is such a big and important story for the entirety of this show, we recognize why there would be questions all across the map. However, that doesn’t mean that we are near the end of Kim Burgess as a character. Our hope instead is that over the course of the episode tonight, we actually just have more opportunities to see Ruzek and Burgess work together, and potentially progress their relationship in an exciting manner. We know a lot of people who want to see things move (finally) back in a more romantic direction!

We’ll have to wait and see where things go over the course of this installment but for now, we can at least say this: There is no evidence that Marina is leaving the show. Given that we just lost Jesse Lee Soffer on this past episode, it would be incredibly frustrating to lose someone else at this point.

The good news – We don’t think that we are losing Burgess, but it is more clear than ever after watching this episode that a pretty difficult road lies ahead. This is a character who is starting to recognize that she is struggling from PTSD and she is in treatment. She survived the events of tonight, but she needs to work through her pain in order to let people close to her again.

We’re especially glad that Squerciati is still a part of the show after a performance like tonight’s — after all, she completely knocked it out of the park! For her to still do that after so many years shows a real care for the character and the material.

